OBITUARY: Bertha McMickle

Ms. Bertha McMickle age 83 entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 14, 2025 at her residence in Antioch Tn.

Her remains will be conveyed to:

Serenity Funeral Home

1101 Bannister Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64131

(816) 599-2939

All services will be conducted in Kansas City, MO

Please keep the McMickle family in your thoughts and prayers.

Local arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, Tn 37130

(615) 893-4323

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.