OBITUARY: Bert Norton, Jr.

Bertram “Bert” Baker Norton, age 92, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living. A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Bertram Norton, Sr. and Hettie Mae Smith Norton.

He is survived by his children, Russell Norton (Vicki), Keith Norton (Cathey), Mark Norton (Yvonne), and Kari Batey (Charlie); as well as seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Mr. Norton was a devoted member of East Main Church of Christ and proudly served his country as a United States Air Force veteran. He earned a master’s degree in mathematics from Middle Tennessee State College and worked with Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), IBM, and Middle Tennessee State University.

Graveside services will be officiated by Wayne Lankford at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery, under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. An online guestbook for the Norton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.