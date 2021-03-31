Benny Dean Farrar, age 64 of Smyrna, died March 23, 2021. Born in Lawrenceville, IL, Benny had called Smyrna home for the last 37 years. He served his country in the Vietnam War and loved to work with his hands. His greatest joys were his daughters and the time spent fishing with his brothers.

He is survived by his daughters Deana and Lindsey Farrar, both of Smyrna, granddaughter Anna, Brothers; Brett , Smyrna, TN, Bruce, Bart, Vincennes, IN, sisters; Barbara Jackson and Bonnie Walker also of Vincennes IN. Preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Dorothy Farrar, sister Brenda and brothers Bob and Billy Farrar.

Memorial Service to be scheduled at the National Cemetery in Nashville, TN at a future date.

