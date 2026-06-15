With deep sorrow, we announce the unexpected passing of Benjamin Todd Hassell on June 8, 2026, at the age of 60.

Born on March 26, 1966, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ben spent most of his life in Nashville, a city he called home throughout his adult years. He attended Middle Tennessee State University and graduated in 1987. Though quiet by nature, Ben’s gentle spirit, kind heart, and calming presence left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Ben found beauty in the world around him and had a gift for appreciating life’s simple pleasures. He loved to travel, capture special moments through photography, listen to music, and spend time nurturing plants and gardens. Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac were among his favorites, and their music often accompanied him through the years.

Animals held a special place in Ben’s heart, especially his beloved dog, Aspen. Their companionship brought him great joy and comfort.

Ben was employed at the Turnip Truck as an Accounting and HR Administrator, where he was respected and appreciated by coworkers and customers alike. He approached life and work with humility, kindness, and a genuine concern for others.

Above all, Ben loved his family. He is survived by his daughter, Haleigh (Ben) Hassell-Gretzinger, who was the pride of his life; his cherished granddaughter, Silver Hassell, who brought him endless joy; his beloved mother, Gaye Smith; his sister, Lisa (Dewey) Patton; nieces Amber (Travis) Flenniken, Danielle (Brian) Carroll, and Heather (Brian) Felker; nephew Nicholas Patton; four great-nieces and four great-nephews. He also leaves behind many dear friends (Phillip Bell), co-workers, and loved ones who will forever treasure his memory. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hassell.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation with the family will be prior to the Memorial service from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ben was never one to seek attention. He lived quietly, loved deeply, and treated others with compassion and respect. The world feels a little less gentle without him in it, but his kindness, peaceful nature, and loving spirit will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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