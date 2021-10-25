Benjamin L. “Bucky” Martin, Jr., age 61 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Benjamin L. Martin, Sr., and Gladys Marie Bills Martin.

Mr. Martin is survived by his sisters, Beverly Hollis and her husband Jamie of Milton, TN, and Brenda Martin of Lascassas, TN; nephew, Jonathan Hollis of Indianapolis, IN; and three great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Brian Harrell officiating.

Mr. Martin was of the Baptist faith, a US Army veteran, and retired from the US Post Office.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Mr. Martin.

