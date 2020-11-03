He was preceded in death by his aunt, Elsie Ruth Carrigan.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Ray Carrigan; sons, Benjamin Eli (Angela) Carrigan, Nathaniel Guy Raymond (Laura) Carrigan, Joshua Parker (Karynne) Carrigan, Zebulan Charles Michael Carrigan; Daughters, Madalynn Ruth (Dean) Jaques, Evelynn Mary-Adell Carrigan, Abigail Hannah Carrigan; Grandchildren, Katy, Isla, Nathaniel, Ada, Molly, Isobel, Charlotte, Isaac, Ephraim, Eleanor, Dean and Lilliana; Father, Rev. Guy (Sandy) Carrigan; Mother, Mary E. Carrigan; Brothers, Tim (Beth) Carrigan and Andy (Mikki) Carrigan; Nephews, Drew, Riley; Nieces, Hailey and Alena.

Benjamin was born September 7, 1961 in PA, to Daniel Guy and Mary Carrigan.

He graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1979 and joined the Navy in 1982.

He was married to Pamela Ray Yancey on December 18, 1982.

He served his country with great pride and after serving in the navy for 23 years, retired a Chief Boil Inspector in 2005.

He went on to work for Travelers Insurance in 2006 for 13 years until he was diagnosed with brain cancer on December 21, 2019.

He enjoyed working with his hands, whether that was on cars or fixing odd things around the house.

He and Pamela have 7 children, so he was involved with many things that they did as children; Boy Scouts, church, sports, musicals, graduations, learning to drive, and art shows. It gave him great pleasure to be at as many things as he could. He worked hard to provide a great home and the things the family needed to thrive. Later in life he spent as much time with his 12 (and counting) grandchildren who lovingly called him Grumpy!

He enjoyed eating a good meal (lobster every night if he could!) and spending time camping with his wife of over 37 years. He also enjoyed helping people any time he could, this included praying for them to know Jesus and sometimes just being an ear for people to talk to!

To his wife a loving husband

To his children the best Daddy

To his friends faithful listener

To his grandchildren the only Grumpy

To his Father and Mother, a kind son

To his country a loyal sailor

To his God a true believer

In our hearts you will remain forever!

