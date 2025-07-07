OBITUARY: Benjamin ‘Ben’ Lillard Nobles

Benjamin “Ben” Lillard Nobles went to be with our Lord on June 30, 2025. Ben was born on March 13, 1940, to Lillard and Willie Belle Patton Nobles. He was one of five children.

Preceding him in death were his sisters, Deane Cooper, Mary Elizabeth Davis and Willie Sue Harrell. His one remaining sibling is Gerry (Faye) Nobles.

Ben was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Carylon Fay Nobles. Together, Ben and Carylon raised two children, Keith (Donna) Nobles and Amy Nobles. They have one granddaughter, Callie Lynn Nobles.

Ben was a 1958 graduate of Central High School and retired from Atmos Energy after 20 years. During his time with Atmos, Ben and the family lived in both Bristol, Tennessee and Hannibal Missouri before retiring in Murfreesboro in 1997. Ben and Carylon made many good friends in both of these cities.

Ben is a member of Westwood Baptist Church. He loved his Church, and taught Sunday School for many years. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jason Morrison of Westwood Baptist Church. The pallbearers will be members of Ben’s Sunday School Class.

The service to celebrate was held at Roselawn Memorial Funeral Home on July 3, 2025, with interment to follow in Roselawn Gardens. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, with the service to follow at 12:00 noon. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email