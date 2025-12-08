OBITUARY: Ben Starnes Arnette, Jr.

Ben Starnes Arnette, Jr., of Readyville, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 5, 2025, at age 86. He was born in Dilton, TN, to Ben and Audrey Arnette. He is a 1957 graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and graduated in 1961 from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Andrew and James, sisters Mary Ruth Sheppard and Sarah Lou Arnold, sisters-in-law Mary Elizabeth Jernigan and Dorothy Jamison, and brothers-in-law Ralph Sheppard and Tony Arnold.

Ben devoted his life to his loving wife of 66 years, Janie Hesson Arnette, his three children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and their spouses. He leaves the legacy of a distinguished military career of 24 years, as well as a passion for supporting missionaries around the world, serving inner city families and those with children with disabilities, and caring for seniors in the community through Meals on Wheels and as a board member for Stones River Manor senior living community.

Ben and Janie lived an adventure-filled life in the U.S. Army, building friendships wherever they were stationed. Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe located in Paris, France, and 5th Corps Army Headquarters located in Frankfurt, Germany, were two of the more memorable assignments. Ben retired from the military as a Major at Ft. Ord, CA, in 1984. Ben had a civilian career with Teledyne McCormick in Hollister, CA, from 1984-1996, after which he and Janie returned to Middle Tennessee. They made their home in Readyville, where they enjoyed working on and hosting friends and family in their beautiful 1820s family home.

Ben will be remembered for his devotion to family, faith, and country, his hard work, and the countless lives he touched through his generosity and service. He served as a deacon at the Alvin Drive Church of Christ in Salinas, CA, where he welcomed new members. He enjoyed sports throughout his life, playing football in high school, and watching sports with his son and grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs at the family home.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, and his children and their spouses: Susan Tolleson (Greg) of Kansas City; Ben (Chip) Starnes III (Kristen) of Branson, MO; and Mike (Sandi) of Montgomery, AL. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Gonzalez (Max), Linsey Wingard (Cody), Lauren Beck (Michael), Richard Whitehead (Hope), Audrey Atkins (Garret), Aden Arnette, and Olivia Tolleson; and his great-grandchildren, Mickey and Dexter Beck, and Whitley Whitehead.

He also leaves behind brothers Robert Allen and Thomas Hoyte, sister Hazel Audrey, sisters-in-law Peggy and Chris, brother-in-law Jack Carey, sister-in-law Barbara Belt and brother-in-law Wayne Belt, as well as many nieces and nephews.

One of Ben’s great passions after moving back to Tennessee was his and Janie’s involvement in the ministries of their church, North Boulevard Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to one of the following ministries at North Boulevard Church of Christ:

· Murfreesboro Inner City Ministry

· Smith Switzerland Mission

· Camp Shiloh

· Barnabas Vision

Donations can be made through the North Boulevard Church of Christ.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The service will be held at 1 p.m. following the visitation. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro with military honors.

An online guestbook for Ben S. Arnette, Jr. family, is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.