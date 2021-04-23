Ben Allen Hilliard, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on April 21, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Hilliard and Ada Perry Hilliard, and wife, Ruth Hilliard.

Mr. Hilliard is survived by his sons, Mack Hilliard and Allen Hilliard; grandson, Stevie Hilliard; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Hilliard, Neveah Hilliard, and Blake Hilliard.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Funeral service will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.