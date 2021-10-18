Ben H. Johns, age 92, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

A native of Smyrna, he was born in what was referred to as Goochland on January 17, 1929. He was the son of the late Hubert Harris and Mary Law Gooch Johns. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Johns, and his niece, Jaylene Johns.

Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Rev. Shawn Thomas Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

He is survived by his brother, Dick Johns and his wife Lois; sister, Evelyn Johns Lee; special cousin, Nancye “B.” Johns; nieces, Monica Carr and Barbara Powers; nephews, Gerry Lee, Richard Johns, Ben J. Lee, and Warren Garner; college friend, Jim Porter; Air Force friend, John Meredith; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Johns was a life-long member of Smyrna First Presbyterian Church and was a 1946 graduate of Smyrna High School. He was a proud veteran serving in the Army Air Corps and later he received his bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech. He was a retired Engineer with McDowell & McDowell and was a past chairman of the board for Smyrna First National Bank in the late 1970s. Mr. Johns was a 70-year member of Sam Davis Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed raising his beef cattle, a BOGO whopper from Burger King, and being with his family.

Gerry Lee, Richard Johns, Warren Garner, Johnny Johns, Tommy Johns, Randy Jones, Steve Johns, and Bryan Carr will serve as pallbearers.

Don Chambers, Paul Johns, Ben J. Lee, Johnny Leonard, David Tiller, Wendell Mandrell, and Thane Shearon, will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Johns can be made to the Smyrna First Presbyterian Church or to the Engineering Department at Tennessee Tech.

Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with a Masonic Service prior to the start of the funeral at 12:00 noon.

