Ben Moore Earthman passed from this life to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven on January 16, 2022.

He was born in 1933 and was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro, TN.

He was the son of the late Harold H. Earthman and Mary Wilson Moore Earthman.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Anita Grayson Earthman, and later by his second wife, Geneva Sanford Earthman. He was also predeceased by an older brother, Harold H. Earthman, Jr., and an older sister, Virginia Earthman Sanders.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Earthman Weatherford (Jack), his stepdaughter Suzanne Pearson Wren (Mark), and his stepson Richard Pearson, Jr. (Terry).

Mr. Earthman is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Dr. Alice Brunner Sanders (Dr. Jon Brunner), Mary Sanders Vaughan (Larry), Rob Sanders (Jennifer), John Sanders, Virginia Weatherford Perry (Charles), Jack Weatherford, Jr., Camden Weatherford Dement (Andy), and Ben Weatherford (Margie). Other survivors include step-grandchildren Blake Wren, Ashley Wren Morrow (Brandon), Daniel Bruce (Hillary), Jennifer White, and Lindsey Scruggs (Brian).

Mr. Earthman graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1951 and later graduated from Middle Tennessee State College. His professional life spanned several industries, and he retired in 1989 after a long career at Atlantic Envelope Company, Nashville, TN.

He was an elder at the Gospel Chapel in Nashville, Tennessee, and was saved by his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in 1951. His personal relationship with Christ Jesus permeated his life, and influenced by this, his personal acts of care and compassion were virtually innumerable.

Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Rob Sanders, John Sanders, Stephen Pledger, David Pledger, Mark Wren, Blake Wren, and Mark McCurry serving as pallbearers. Larry Adams will be an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Horton Haven Christian Camp which can be made online at www.hortonhaven.org or mailed to P.O. Box 276, Chapel Hill, TN 37034.

