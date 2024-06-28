OBITUARY: Ben Dee Stoner Jr.

Ben Dee Stoner, Jr, age 77, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on June 24, 2024 at his home.

Mr. Stoner was the son of the late Josephine and Ben Dee Stoner, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne Seay Stoner; daughter, Stephanie Leigh Stoner; grandson, William Lee Woodall, III; granddaughter, Tiffany Amberlyn Woodall; and great-granddaughter, Alora Leigh Woodall.

Mr. Stoner was a longtime machinist with the former Avco Aerostructures.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at that time.

