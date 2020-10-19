Belinda Jean Dillon age 68 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020. A native of Fort Worth, Texas she was the daughter of the late Truman Goudeau and Mattie Graham Aston. She is also preceded in death by her husband George Dillon and her sister Janice Goudeau.

Mrs. Dillon is survived by her children, Jason Dillon, Thurman (Kristin) Dillon, Misty (Don) Stinson, 8 grandchildren and many step children, step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Yvonne (Terry) Cole, Sonya Goudeau and Gail Ferguson.

Visitation will be 1:00PM until 3:00PM Saturday October 31, 2020 at The Church of God at Murfreesboro, Tennessee 2011 St. James Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

