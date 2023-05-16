OBITUARY: Becky Harrell

Becky Harrell, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

She was a native of Rutherford County, Tennessee and a daughter of the late Avery “Buck” Bell and Ruth Taylor Bell.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claiborne “Buddy” Harrell, and a son, Mark Harrell.

Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Harrell of Murfreesboro; a sister, Nancy Burden of Kentucky; grandchildren, Samuel, Seth, and Shelby Harrell and Colby and Corey Howland; along with a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Harrell was a devoted homemaker and a talented seamstress.

Visitation with the Harrell family will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm in Evergreen Cemetery with Teb Batey officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Harrell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

