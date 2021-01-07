Mr. Baylor Grayson Bramble, age 22, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 2, 2021 after a courageous battle. He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro. Baylor was a 2017 graduate of Siegel High School. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. Baylor leaves behind a legacy of a genuine faith in God and a fight that never quit. He will be missed by all who knew him. #Pray4Baylor

Baylor is survived by his parents, David and Christy Gregory Bramble; sister, Macie Lynn Bramble; brother, Brady Ashton Bramble; grandparents, Jim and Glenda Bramble and Sonya Gregory; aunts, Belinda Rogers and Cathy Brown and her husband Clint; and cousins, Regan Canada, Lucas Rogers, Adam Gibbs, Ashley Gant, and Anna Brown. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Barry Gregory.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00am at World Outreach Church. Burial will be for close friends and family at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA, CORE Foundation in Orlando, FL, Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro, Siegel High School, or Northside Baptist Church.