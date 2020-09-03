Barry D. Porterfield, age 76 of Murfreesboro died at his home on September 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and was member of Barfield Baptist Church. He was retired from MTSU, and his retirement he worked at the Rutherford County Convenience Center at Walter Hill, and Rutherford County Workhouse.

Mr. Porterfield is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Porterfield; son, Edward Porterfield; daughter, Jennifer Porterfield; grandchildren, Makyah Copeland Porterfield, Colton Drennon Porterfield, Mariah Ivie Porterfield; Sister, Betty Lou Melton and husband Jack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Leola Shelton Porterfield; birth parents, Houston and Maggie Porterfield; sisters, Annie Opal Blair, Dell Brothers, Pauline Robinson, Nadine Harrell, Maggie Lee Weeks; brothers, Arnold Porterfield, Everett Porterfield, John Porterfield.

Visitation will be 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Friday at Coleman Cemetery, Bob Nichols will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

