Barry “Bo” Gene Robinson, age 64, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026. He was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee to the late Sherman and Margie Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon “Shari” Robinson; brother, Bud Robinson; and sister, Elaine Evans.

He is survived by his daughters, Angie Roberts and her husband Joshua, Jennifer Robinson, and Stephanie Wright and her husband Travis; grandchildren, Dylan, CJ, Shaylin, Michael, Dejuan, and Leo; siblings, Barbara McMahan (Larry), Diane Morton (Butch), Susan Harris, Terry Robinson (Debbie), and Beverly Edwards (Craig); along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Bo spent many years in construction, working side by side with his father and older brother. He was a man who never met a stranger, someone who genuinely loved people yet was perfectly content being on his own path and living life by his own terms. He was known for his determination, along with his spontaneous and fiercely independent nature. He lived life with a “go with the flow” attitude, never really knowing what he might do next, but always coming from a place of authenticity. He never pretended to be anything other than who he was, a free spirit and true hippie at heart.

Bo enjoyed the simple things in life, being outdoors, fishing, spending time with family, and being a Papa to his six grandchildren. He was a strong and steady presence; one you could always count on to have your back no matter the circumstances. A beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 19, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Robinson Ridge Cemetery at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodfin Memorial Chapel to assist the family with services. 615-893-5151

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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