Barbara Turner, age 91 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Tuesday, March 10, 2026. She was a native of Carroll County, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Johnny and Maureen Bost Younger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, William (Bill) John Turner, and a sister, Martha Polny.

Survivors include her sons, Johnny Turner and wife Janie and William “Billy” Turner, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Turner was a member of Belle Aire Baptist church and previously held membership at Haywood Hills Baptist Church. She retired from her work as a civilian with the Tennessee Air National Guard where she held several roles over the years. Her favorite role in life was being a faithful wife and devoted Mother, as well as being a blessing to all she met and she loved to profess her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Visitation with the Turner family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm with Bro. Phillip Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park at 2:00 pm.

An online guestbook is available for the Turner family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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