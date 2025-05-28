OBITUARY: Barbara Sue Arellano

Barbara “Sue” Arellano

November 29, 1939 – May 21, 2025

Sue, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 in her home early Wednesday morning. Sue was born in Martinsville, VA and lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to her family and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Hardister Shipwash; father, Homer L. Shipwash and Brother, Homer (Jeanette, Lexington, NC) Shipwash, Jr. and is survived by her daughters Sharon (Tony, deceased) H. Lloyd of Smyrna, TN and Christy (Brian) H. Kirby-Smith, of High Point, NC. She had 3 grandchildren, Whitney (Lee) Greene, daughter to Sharon (Tony, deceased), and Mitchell and Drew, sons to Christy (Brian).

She is also survived by her 4 siblings, Kathy (Buster) Land, of Reidsville, NC; Fran (Tommy) Fretwell, of Browns Summit, NC; Billy Shipwash, of Eden, NC; and Bob (Terry) Shipwash, of Apex, NC.

In her early childhood, she moved to Lexington, NC to live with her grandparents, Charlie and Ethel Hardister. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1957. She stayed in touch with many of her dear friends from high school and enjoyed the reunions they attended, as well as the many phone conversations they had together over the years. Sue moved back to Martinsville, VA in her early twenties and retired from Dupont in 1991 where she last worked in Accounts Payable with her best friend, Liz (Joey) Gibbs. They were close friends for nearly 50 years and had just spent time together in late April of this year in Myrtle Beach, SC, along with her daughter, Sharon, and longtime friend, Carolyn Robertson.

Sue was also an avid sports fan! She loved the North Carolina Tarheels. She never missed a game. She and Liz would either go to the ACC Tournament or take turns traveling to each other’s homes to watch it together every year. Sue was also an Atlanta Braves fan. She watched every televised Braves game from “opening day” forward.

Sue (Ms. Barbara to some) will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Sharon and Christy ask that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.

A private Memorial Service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 890 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna, TN on June 4, 2025. The family will receive friends there at 5pm and Pastor Stephen Stewart will lead her Memorial Service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, an in-memoriam love offering can be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband Jesse Arellano in Virginia Beach, VA later in the month.