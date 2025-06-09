OBITUARY: Barbara Short

Barbara Ann Short, age 84 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Friday, June 6, 2025. She was a native of Charleston, South Carolina and was a daughter of the late Donald and Vivian Whiteley. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Ernest Milton Fabian and Doyle Gene Short, and sisters, Crystal Milner and Donnell Jones.

Survivors include her children, Rick M. Fabian (Anna) of Murfreesboro, TN, Ernie M. Fabian, Jr of Smyrna, Kelly Short of Duluth, GA, and Jason Short of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Kammi Pearson (Jeremy), Tiffani Foster (Tyler Mitchell), Ernie M. Fabian, III (Amy), Ethan M. Fabian, Mary Jane Lindberg; seven great grandchildren, Sierra, Gavin, Noah, Liam, Gabe, Ernie, Mila; brother, Donald “Sonny” Whiteley, Jr of Cayce, SC; sister, Kathy Mushlit of Charlevoix, MI; special friend of over 60 years, Patsy Gatch of Johns Island, SC; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Short was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church, Smyrna and retired from SunTrust Bank after over 40 years of banking experience. She was an avid baker and cook who enjoyed hosting or volunteering at church events with an entire spread of meals and treats for all in attendance. She loved to decorate her home for all holidays, transforming every room as each season passed. She spent most of her time with her family and friends, often frequenting the Smyrna Senior Center to play Bingo with her friend Carol or going shopping with her grandchildren. Above all else, she loved God and her family. She is known to all by the way in which she cared for others, selflessly giving herself to anyone who had need.

Visitation with the Short family will be Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 12:00 noon until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Short family at www.woodfinchapel.com.