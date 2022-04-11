Mrs. Barbara Osborne Howard, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was a Native of Culleoka, TN., and was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Lee Howard, children, Sandra Howard Greer, Ricky Howard, Ronnie Howard, and Mona Howard Ray, and her parents, Grady Osborne and Ada Haskins Osborne.

Mrs. Howard was a member of River Rock Baptist Church. She retired from Arby’s Restaurant Group after working 43 years.

Mrs. Howard is survived by her children, Melissa Howard (Scott), Terri Howard (Skip) Anderson, John (Rachael) Howard; grandchildren, Jeremy Greer, Angela Hanshew, Regina Maddin, Nina Ray, Jennifer Baker, Erica Howard, Chase Howard, Madison Howard, Evan Anderson, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, and one hour before the funeral service at 11:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Haynes Cemetery in Culleoka, Tennessee. www.woodfinchapel.com

Pallbearers: John Howard, Chase Howard, Scott Greer, Grady Osborne (Jr), Anthony Osborne, Don Osborne.

