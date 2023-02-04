OBITUARY: Barbara Murphy Earp

Barbara Murphy Earp passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Princeton, WV and a resident of Rutherford County.

Barbara was a member of Mission Point Community Church and retired from the State of Tennessee as Vital Records Clerk with the Rutherford County Health Department.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Murphy and Elizabeth Cooper Murphy.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Earp; son, Brian Earp; brother, Steve (Connie) Murphy; grandchildren, Ashlynn McKenna Earp, Alysa Kayleigh Wick, Aniston Reece Earp; and great-grandchildren, McKaylee Faith Earp and Colton Taylor Wick.

Visitation with family and friends will be 3:00-5:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Stephen Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, 901-595-3300, www.stjude.com or 2nd Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN, 331 Great Circle Rd, Nashville, TN 37228, 615-329-3491 in her memory.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

