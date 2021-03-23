Barbara Lynn Toucheck Farmer, age 56, of Murfreesboro went to be with the Lord after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, John C. Toucheck Sr. and Marguerite J. Toucheck; and her brother, John C. Toucheck Jr.

She is survived by her children, Chelsea Jacobs, J.T. Farmer and Ben Farmer all of Murfreesboro; her grandchildren, Landon and Jocelyn; her sister, Karen Toucheck of San Antonio, Texas; and her brother, Michael Toucheck Jr. also of San Antonio, Texas.

She was a proud mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She worked at Dealer’s Auto Auction as a sale’s representative and continued working during her courageous battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorial in memory of Mrs. Barbara can be made to www.pancan.org.

Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral services to follow at 1:00 PM, Reverend Chris Warren officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Ward’s Grove Cemetery.