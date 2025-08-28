OBITUARY: Barbara Lee Lackey

Barbara Lee Lackey, 84, of Wake Forest, NC, passed away on August 19, 2025. She was born on August 19, 1941, in Bakersfield, CA, to Jessie and Jay Redfearn.

Barbara is survived by her son, Billie L. Lackey; daughter, Lea E. Penna, and her husband, Steve; and grandchildren Kristen, Will, Jesse, Savannah, and Thomas Lackey, as well as Victoria and Stevey Penna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Lackey; brothers, Jay H. Redfearn and Richard Redfearn; and her parents.

Barbara was a hard worker and had several careers throughout her life. She began as a nurse, later became the owner of a small housecleaning business, and eventually retired from American Airlines as a crew chief in the facility maintenance department.

She was a devoted Christian who loved reading and time with her grandchildren.

She will be interred beside her husband at New Hope Cemetery in Tecumseh, OK. No services are planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email