OBITUARY: Barbara Kelley

Barbara Ann Kelley, 78, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 2, 2025. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Kelley, whom she cherished dearly every day of their beautiful journey together. She was also welcomed into heaven by her beloved parents, Sarah Jean Warner and Ronald Coleman Warner; her sister, Gloria Jean Wilson; her brothers, Dexter Glenn Warner and Michael Ronald Warner; and her nephew, Dexter Glenn Warner, Jr.

Barbara’s love for her family was boundless, and she leaves behind a legacy of warmth, grace, and unwavering devotion. She is lovingly remembered by her brother, Lindsay Warner, and his wife, Pam; her brother-in-law, David Wilson; and her sister-in-law, Cynthia Warner. Her children, Kim Wheeler and her husband, Christopher “Todd” Wheeler of Smyrna, and her son, Robert Tracy Kelley, were the pride and joy of her heart, and they will carry her memory with them always.

To her grandchildren—Jessica Matthews of Washington, DC; Robert Henley and his wife, Meghan, of Murfreesboro; Jasmine Wilburn and her husband, Matt, of Christiana; Jade Kelley of Tullahoma; and Jordan Wheeler of Smyrna—she was more than a grandmother. She was their beloved “Granny” or “Nanny,” a source of warmth, wisdom, and unconditional love. Her great-grandchildren, Sidney Matthews, Amy Matthews, and Haven Wilburn of Christiana, were the lights of her later years, and her love for them knew no bounds.

Barbara’s greatest passion was her family, and her life was a beautiful reflection of that love. She and Bob shared a storybook romance—traveling the world together, creating cherished memories, and savoring each moment with laughter, adventure, and unwavering companionship. Their love was the foundation of her joy and the heartbeat of her every day.

In her professional life, Barbara worked as a manager in the long-distance telephone industry, but her true calling was in the way she cared for others. She had a heart that welcomed everyone, a mind sharp with wisdom, and a spirit that uplifted all who knew her. Whether you were family, friend, or stranger, if you needed her, she was there—with love, wisdom, and often a bit of sass.

Her presence lit up every room, and her vibrant spirit will never be forgotten. She loved deeply, laughed fully, and yes—she loved a good trip to the casino, too. Those who knew Barbara will remember her love of family, her spirited personality and her deep affection for her husband. Her legacy lives on through the love she gave, the stories she told, and the lives she touched so deeply.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Woodfin Funeral Chapels. The Kelley family invites friends and loved ones to share memories and condolences through the online guestbook at www.woodfinchapel.com.