OBITUARY: Barbara Jo Curtis

Barbara Jo Curtis, age 81 of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

She was born on October 25, 1943, in Red Jacket, WV to the late Carl and Aileen Williams.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Gene” Curtis; son, David Curtis; brothers, Chuck Williams; Jimmy Williams; Dannie Williams; Jack Williams; and Sam Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chip) Felts; son, Bill (Linda) Curtis; granddaughter, Krista Felts; grandson, Cody Curtis; and a brother, Michael Williams.

Visitation with the family will be held on March 29, 2025, from 1pm – 2pm at Parkway Baptist Church, 1715 Lee Victory Pkwy., Smyrna, TN 37167 with a Celebration of Life service to follow.

