OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Pope

Barbara Jean Pope, age 73, passed away on June 4, 2024 at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Lee Hoover and Lillie Lorene Herman Powell; sons, Andre Davenport, Jimmie Pope, Jr; brothers, Bobby Eugene Hoover, Terry Hoover; and sister, Mary Linda Barlow.

She is survived by sons, Grady Owen Reeves, Bobby Eugene Davenport; brothers, Charles Lee Hover, James M. Hoover, Johnny A. Hoover, Gerry Hoover; sister, Carol Tidwell; niece, Felica Duke; seven grandchildren; and previous husband, Buddy Pope, Sr.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

