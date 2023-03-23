OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Joyner

Heaven gained a beautiful soul… Barbara Jean Joyner, 86, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at NHC in Murfreesboro, TN.

Her husband, Roy N Joyner, preceded her in death.

She leaves her daughter, Cindy and her second daughter Leigh, two sons, Michael and wife Carolyn, and Mark and wife Lisa. Six grandchildren, Brandon, Holly, Bryan and wife Aimee, Cody, Christopher and wife Lindsey, and Daniel and wife Abby. Three Great Grandchildren, Kylie, Jason, and Addison. And Emma, a fourth, on the way.

Barbara was born in Phillips County in Helena, Arkansas, to Willie and Margaret Stevens but was raised in Jackson, TN.

She met her future husband, Roy Neal, doing things they loved, square dancing and boating on the Tennessee River. They married, started a family, and moved to Memphis, TN.

Barbara’s whole world revolved around her family and raising her children. She was very active in PTA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the Methodist Church. Always volunteering, but still finding time to bowl and play Bunko with her girlfriends.

Barbara and Roy were avid sports fans, and their blood ran the blue of the “Memphis State” Tigers. Football or basketball, it didn’t matter, they followed their teams all over the country. St. Louis Cardinals were another favorite, but they watched sports of all kinds. Barbara always said it didn’t matter what station the TV was on as long it was sports.

Roy and Barbara spent most of their lives in Memphis, Lakeland, and Somerville, TN, raising children and keeping grandchildren as often as possible. In later years they moved to Smyrna, TN.

Barbara and her family loved the beach and started taking family vacations to Florida when their children were very young. Those trips were a tradition for many years, even when there were grandchildren going too.

Barbara had a love for her precious pups over the years and basically any kind of critters. Birds, especially the Red Birds, were another favorite and she always made sure the feeders were full. She also loved her yard work, gardening, and growing flowers inside and outside. She instilled the love of animals and nature in all her kids and grandkids, as well as life lessons along the way.

She loved her family with every ounce of her being and always made sure they all knew they were loved by her. Everyone that met her, loved her and she appreciated everything anyone did for her.

Barbara will be missed dearly, but we rejoice knowing she is square dancing with Roy again in the streets of gold and has the best seat to watch her Tigers and Cardinals play.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter’s home, 106 Brookhaven Trail, Smyrna, TN 37167 at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help fight Alzheimer’s Disease. One option being, The Pat Summitt Foundation, at patsummitt.org.

An online guestbook for the Joyner family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

