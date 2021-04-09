Barbara Jean Halliburton

Barbara Halliburton, age 85, of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was a native of Murfreesboro and the daughter of the late Bill and Athie Wright.

Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Frank Lipetri will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Halliburton Smallwood of Lascassas; grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Weaver, Rachel (Matt) Brabender, David (Liz) Smallwood, Michael Smallwood; great grandchildren, Brittney McCrary, Brandon Goodloe, Michael Austin Weaver, Colton Brabender, Jeffery (Julie) Weaver, Claire Smallwood, Macy Smallwood, Brady Smallwood, Bristol Smallwood, Tyler Smallwood; great-great grandchildren, Sutton Hanger, Ryder Weaver, and Bexon Weaver; and two brothers, Edmond (Connie) Wright and Ellis (Betty) Wright.

Mrs. Halliburton attended Mt. Hermon Baptist Church


