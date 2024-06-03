OBITUARY: Barbara Jacobs Ralston

Barbara Jacobs Ralston entered her heavenly home on May 30th,2024 surrounded by her loved ones.

Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and He ultimately gave her peace in her final days.

Barbara was born to the late James Thurman and Nell Jacobs on December 30th, 1939.

Her faith began at a very early age attending Haynes Chapel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She met the love of her life Alvin Jackson Ralston Jr in Murfreesboro, TN working at State Farm together. They wed August 12th,1960 at Haynes Chapel where they spent an amazing 56 years where they had two beautiful children, Dr. Alvin Jackson Ralston III (Patricia), Alicia Ralston Johnston (James; deceased).

Then they were ultimately blessed with 5 amazing grandchildren. Jessica Ralston Lisenby (Grayson), Alvin Jackson Ralston IV (Sara), Caleb Aaron Ralston (Morgan), James Thurman Johnston (Devan) Alexandra Johnston-Heard (River)

God continued blessing their family with 8 wonderful great-grandchildren. Addison, Grayson, Griffin, and Gabriel Lisenby; Alvin Jackson Ralston V & Aaron Ralston; Finn Heard & Abel Johnston (due August 2024) and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends she held very dear to her heart.

Barbara also considered Bob & Cindy Ladnier her children as well and she was forever thankful for them til her final days.

Barbara and Jack moved to many different states, where they ended up landing in Cumming, GA. After Jack retired, they traveled abroad to many different places and enjoyed each other to the fullest.

A graveside service and burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, June 4th at 11:30 AM in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Our family would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to Golden Rule Hospice of Alpharetta, GA and Tina Armstrong for their compassionate and supportive care in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, in Barbara’s name, we would ask for donations to be made to Meals of Grace in Cumming, GA.

