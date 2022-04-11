Mrs. Barbara Gayle Miner Oelke of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was born in Topeka, KS to the late Charles Hayden Miner and Marjorie Gayle Wasser Miner.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Edward Oelke.

Mrs. Oelke was a loving, hard working mother and always put her family first. In her lifetime, she was a hairdresser, bank teller, and dairy farmer. She loved to embroider, sew, crochet and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Oelke is survived by her children, Laura Gayle Oelke Pruett and husband Troy, Karen Kay Oelke Russell and husband Bob, James Edwin Oelke Farley and wife Jennifer, and Amy Luette Oelke Sipp and husband Robert; grandchildren, Jessica Gayle Swenson Corfman and husband Christopher, Kristine Marie Russell Smith and husband Travis, Chase Robert Russell, Chelsea Nicole Sipp Chen and husband Stephen, Colton Larry Sipp, and Indiya Unai Oelke Farley; great-grandchildren, Jaxen Delmont Corfman, Jemma Gayle Corfman, and Logan Scott Smith; and brother, Dennis Neal Miner and wife Cory.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Topeka, KS.

