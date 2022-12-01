OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes

Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022.

She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.

Reared in Nashville, she graduated from Hillsboro High School and married Granville Sumner “Sump” Dismukes, Jr. on April 3, 1943 at Waverly Place Methodist Church in Nashville. As a war-time bride, there was no reception due to the shortage of sugar and flour.

Sissy was the wife of a farmer and mother to five children. She enjoyed gardening and would say that she loved to party especially suppers after a dove or pheasant shoot. She also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with Sump as a partner and rubber bridge with her friends. After the children left home, Sissy was the secretary at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro for a number of years.

A descendant of several of the founding families of middle Tennessee, she was a member of the Colonel Hardee Murfree Jamison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Sissy is survived by her children, Sharon Pennebaker of Monticello, GA, Bo Dismukes and his wife Susan of Watertown, TN, Jeffrey Dismukes and his wife Dianne of Murfreesboro, Barbara Churchley of Grand Junction, CO, and Wade Dismukes of Murfreesboro; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Sump; sisters, Marjorie Jenks, Emily Brown, and Katherine Washington; and brothers, Francis “Bo,” Alan, Robert, and Joel Washington.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:30 am at Smith Washington Cemetery.

