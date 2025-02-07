OBITUARY: Barbara Chapman Alexander Cull

Barbara Chapman Alexander Cull, age 86, passed away on February 6, 2025 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a fashion buyer and stylist for Mylady’s Dress Shoppe. Barbara was a member of East Main Church of Christ.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Milton “JM” Alexander and Cornelia Era Reeves Alexander; and brother, John Alexander.

She is survived by sons, Mark Cull, Mike (Alisa) Cull; daughter, Pam (Richard) Frank; brother, Dr. Jim (Judy) Alexander; grandchildren, Rick Frank, Rob (Jenn) Frank, Kristen Whitus, Jesse Cull, Jacob Cull; and great-grandchildren, Zoe Frank, Makenzie Hughes, Kennedy Frank, Liam Frank, Damien Strout, Autumn Strout.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jon Mitchell and Wayne Langford officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

Donations can be made in her name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tunnel to Towers.

