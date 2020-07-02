Mrs. Barbara Rose Asbury, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Monaville, WV to the late Arnold, Sr. and Lida Lester Rose. Mrs. Asbury taught for Mad River Schools in Riverside, OH until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Asbury is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Rose Haught and her husband Richard of Appomattox, VA; son, Robert Asbury and his wife Doris of Murfreesboro; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Asbury; brother, Arnold Abney Rose, Jr.; and sister, Deanna Morgan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Woodfin Chapel