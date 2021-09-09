Mrs. Barbara Ann Radford, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 4, 2021.

She was born in Murfreesboro to Richard and Dorothy West Watson. Mrs. Radford was a unit secretary at Middle Tennessee Medical Center and a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She loved going to the theater at TPAC and listening to the symphony. Mrs. Radford was an avid supporter of the Nashville School of Law and the victim’s rights of the elderly and injured. Barbara will be posthumously awarded an honorary law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

Mrs. Radford is survived by her mother, Dorothy Watson; son, Wayne Edwards; and brother, James Watson all of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard D Watson; grandparents, Sam and Ollie Flemings West; uncles, James West and Ed West; aunt, Frances Mitchell; and close cousin, David Brannon.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Teb Batey officiating. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151