OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Green Henry

Barbara Ann Green Henry passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 7, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN on October 25, 1936. Her parents were Everett Eugene Green and Tommie Catherine Crunk Green, who preceded her in death, also her husband, Novus H. Henry Jr., her brother Thomas Everett Green, and her grandson, Scott Campbell Davis Jr.

She is survived by their children, Pam Henry Bullock (Dan), Cathy Henry Staley, Bob Henry (Lee Ann), and Jennifer Henry Young (Coy), five grandchildren, Matt McBride (Whitni), Jonathan Young (Rachel), Jennings Henry (Courtney), Sara Beth Zaccarelli (Joey), and Kate Hawkins (Sam). She is also survived by three great-grandsons, Elam Young, Henry Young, and Everett McBride, and one great-granddaughter, Annie Young. Brother-in-law Jeff Henry and wife Mary Jane as well as many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She graduated from Hillsboro High School (Nashville), and worked for Mel Adams and Floyd Wilson (State Farm) and was a manager at Sanbyrn Hall for many years.

She was the best mother, grandmom, and great-grandmom and she was happiest when she was with her loved ones and watching her birds.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider sending remembrances in her name to Walden’s Puddle, Beasley Spay and Neuter, or Alive Hospice.

The family would also like to thank Alive Hospice, God’s Little Helpers, Marakia Hughes, Elizabeth Stucky, and a loving neighbor, Joe Moore.

There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn in Nashville for the family. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email