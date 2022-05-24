Mr. Baldevbhai Patel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, he was 81 years old.

He was born in India to the late Shambhudas Motidas Patel and Joitiben Shambhudas Patel.

Mr. Patel was involved with Ambaji Temple in India. He was a part of Umiya Temple in Tennessee.

Mr. Patel is survived by his children, Hasmukhbhai Patel and his wife Meenaben, Nayanaben Patel and her husband Miteshbhai, Amitaben Patel and her husband Bharatbhai, and Mukeshbhai Patel and his wife Sonalben; grandchildren, Monank, Hiral, Viraj, Henisha, Jayen, Rudra, and Aayen; siblings, Ramanbhai Patel, Shakariben Patel, and Savitaben Patel; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maniben Patel, and a brother, Gandabhai Patel.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

