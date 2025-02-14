OBITUARY: Austin Dean Parker

Austin Dean Parker, age 93, passed away on February 13, 2025 in Nashville.

He was born in Manchester and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Austin served in the United States Air Force and as a state auditor before working with MTSU. He attended St Marks United Methodist Church and was a graduate of UT Knoxville and MTSU. Austin enjoyed trips to Daytona Beach with his family in the 60s and 70s.

Austin was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Orman Parker, Sr and Inez Leek Parker; and wife, Mary Haynie Parker; siblings, Levi Parker, Jr, Bernice, Mildred, Phyllis and Christopher. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Julie) Parker; and grandchild, Corinne Hayes Parker.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Hartsville Memorial Gardens in Hartsville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

