OBITUARY: Augusta Kidd Davis

Augusta Kidd Davis, age 93 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday Decembre 17, 2025. She was native of Knoxville and was preceded in death by her by parents Lee Roy Kidd and Martha Kidd; husband Joel Morgan Davis and daughter Deborah Davis.

Mrs. Davis was a member of First Church of God and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter Anna Bowman and husband Danny; grandchildren, Brian Davis and Ryan Flashner and Jeanna, Josh Flashner and wife Tosha, Justin Flashner and wife Ashley; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be Sunday December 28th 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Monday December 29th 1:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville. www.woodfinchapel.com