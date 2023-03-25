OBITUARY: Audrey Lynn ‘GooGoo’ Brown

Audrey Lynn “GooGoo” Brown, departed her loving family on March 23, 2023, in Smyrna, Tenn.

Audrey was born in Van Nuys, CA on November 10, 1961 to Joe Denton and Roberta Cannella.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim Brown and is survived by her children William Henegar Jr, Shana (Trevor) Brown, and James (Elizabeth) Brown. Grandchildren; Elizabeth Henegar, Jaelynn Clark, Malakai Clark, Annabelle Brown, Grayson Brown, and Wyatt Brown. Brothers; Drew (Diana) Denton, Kenny (Brandy) Bradbury, and Frank Bradbury. Also, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Alive Hospice and close family friend, Nurse Christie Butler for exceptional care of not only Audrey, but extended family as well.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 12 pm – 3 pm with a graveside service to follow. www.woodfinchapel.com

