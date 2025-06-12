OBITUARY: Audrey Elizabeth Maye

Audrey Elizabeth Maye, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2025, in Antioch, TN. She leaves behind her mother, Carla Maye; brother Alex Maye; uncle and aunt, Rick Elam and Julia Flit. She also leaves behind her loving and caring friend, Tucker Story. Audrey is also survived by her cousins, Joe and Justin Kelley and Richard Elam – along with many family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Darryl L. Maye; grandmother, Audrey N. Elam; grandfather, Carl D. Elam Sr.; aunt, Cynthia Elam Kelley; and uncle, Carl D. Elam Jr.

Audrey was a free spirit- wild at heart, always chasing something brighter. Her desire was to live the best life – not just survive it. She battled her demons, and some days were harder than others. She was real. Beautifully imperfect. And deeply loved.

We remember her not only for her stubborn hope, but also for her softness. For her laughter. For her passion to always defend the underdog. She lived on her own terms. And even on her terms; in her battles, she leaves behind a legacy of courage, fire, and love.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.