Aubrey Sammuel (Sammy) Thomas, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Floyd Thomas and Mattie Todd Thomas. He is survived by his son, Nickolas T. Thomas and granddaughter, McKinnly C. Thomas.

He retired from Murfreesboro Electric Department where he worked as a truck driver. Most people know him or refer to him as “The Legend”. In our eyes, he is The Legend. He loved his son and granddaughter more than life itself. He loved watching racing, it didn’t matter what kind and all things Ford. He loved dancing the night away and having a few margaritas with his friends. He is loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him and will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jennings & Ayers. A graveside service will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

