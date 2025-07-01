OBITUARY: Aubrey Lynn Summers

Aubrey Lynn Summers, aged 58, passed away on June 27, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Born on September 11, 1966, Lynn was known for his generosity, kindness, humor, and loyalty.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Summers; daughters, Maryssa Summers, Amber Summers, and Tiffany Ramirez (née Summers) along with her husband Fernando; and grandsons, Malik and Sebastian Summers.

He was preceded in death by his father Aubrey Thomas Summers, and his mother, Jessie Willis.

Services to honor Lynn’s life will be held at Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 1901 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The family welcomes all who knew and loved Lynn to join them in celebrating his memorable life.