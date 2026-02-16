Ashley Robin Mullins, age 41, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 13, 2026, at her residence.

Robin was born January 15, 1985, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to the late Robert West and Donna Hammonds. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather Russell Hammonds, grandmother Betty Hammonds and great grandmother Wilma Brewer.

She is survived by three daughters, Cierra (Tyler) Sudberry of Petersburg, Autumn Mullins and Lillie Mullins both of Lewisburg; son Gregory Foster; six grandchildren, Ellie Richards, Addyson Richards, Everlee Utz, Aria Richards, Collin Sudberry, Skylar Foster, Rylan Foster, Rosslynn Carter; two sisters, Sandi Wilson and Betty Blount; five brothers, Robert West, Russell (Jennie) West, Matthew (Hollie) West, Jason McCormick, Scotty (Cindi) West; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was employed by NHC Oakwood as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She will be missed by her colleagues, friends and family.

Visitation with the family will begin on Wednesday February 18, 2026 at 2:30pm and will continue until 4:30pm.

London Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by London Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email