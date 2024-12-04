OBITUARY: Ashley Maria Dominguez

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ashley Maria Dominguez on

December 1st 2024. At the age of 18.

Ashley was born on April 5th, 2006 to Fatima Dominguez and Jose Carmen Vega. The following is a testament of what could not be a more beautiful and loving soul that will forever leave her mark on everyone she touched.

Ashley will forever stand in our hearts as one of the most strong and loving human beings to ever walk God’s earth. Her perseverance, strength, love and selflessness to her family and friends is something that could never be replicated. The love that she left us with will forever have a permanent home inside our hearts.

Ashley’s Hobbies included dancing, music, singing, cars, and spending time with her siblings and family.

Ashley is survived by her parents, Fatima and Jose, her sisters Maira, Charlotte, Juanita, and Keiry, and her brothers Cesar and Robert. Her memory and legacy will forever continue on with her loved ones and her friends. And in many years to come she will guide us and strengthen us on our journey in life.

We encourage everyone to not let the tragic events define Ashley but let her character, and the person she was and will continue to be inside our hearts, live on and flourish in our memory define her. We will live each and every day in the shadow of her memory and under the blanket of her love. She will forever and always be our Ashley Maria Dominguez.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, visitation services

are from 10 am to 1 pm and funeral services are from 1 pm to 2 pm on the 10th of December 2024. Immediately following funeral services will be the graveyard service at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.simplecremationtn.com

