Arthur “Art” Harold Quinet, age 92, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Elizabeth Hintz Quinet; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Pastor Shawn Thomas Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou Sondheim Quinet; daughter, Diane Hendrix and her husband Steve; grandchildren, Stefanie Bachman and her husband Jaylon and Kevin Shivak; and great-grandchild, Laekyn Bachman.

Mr. Quinet was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Smyrna. He served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. Mr. Quinet was a retired radio foreman with US Airways. He loved building things with his hands and could fix anything. He was always on the go and looking for something to do. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Quinet can be made to the Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.