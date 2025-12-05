OBITUARY: Art Fowler

Charles “Art” Fowler, age 77, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2025. Art was a native of Mason, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Liedhegner Fowler; daughter, Amy Turner (David Clark); son, Andrew Fowler (Kim); three grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Fowler family at www.woodfinchapel.com.