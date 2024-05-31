OBITUARY: Arlene Frances Brown Sloan

Arlene Frances Brown Sloan, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at her home.

Arlene enjoyed bowling, traveling and participating in 5K runs with her husband. Arlene was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (The Captain William Lytle Chapter). Arlene lived by the example of her favorite Bible verse: Proverbs 17:17 “A friend Loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity”. Arlene was a friend to all whom she met.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Leo Brown Sr and Helen May Hanst Brown; and brother, Frank Leo Brown Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Gene H Sloan of Murfreesboro; son, William Sloan of Murfreesboro; daughter, Elizabeth Sloan of Murfreesboro; brothers, Charles W Brown of Virginia and Richard Brown of Ohio; sisters, Patricia Jean Anderson of Murfreesboro, Pamela Sue Brown Misel of Minnesota and Lynn Ann Brown Graham of Christiana.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024 at Jennings & Ayers. The chapel service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024 at Jennings & Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

