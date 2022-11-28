OBITUARY: Aria Hardison

Aria Hardison of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 7 years old.

She is survived by her parents, Alan & Jackie Hardison; grandparents, Anthony & Tasca Hardison, Steve & Stacie Brewer; great-grandmother, Georgia Brewer; aunt, Alli Davenport; uncle, Brandon (Alli) Davenport; aunt, Whitney Hardison; aunt, Amy Arnold; uncle, Chris (Amy) Arnold; cousins, Sloane & Dawson Davenport and Sophia & Elizabeth Arnold.

Aria was a first grade student at Salem Creek Elementary school. She loved playing with her best friend Olivia (Chad & Terra Lane), her cousins and her many other friends in the Salem Creek and church community.

She had a huge passion for drawing, coloring, painting, playing with her dogs (Coco & Cookie), anything to do with animals, especially horses and her spirit animal, a unicorn.

Born with a disability, you would never know the personal challenges in her everyday life. Aria gave inspiration with her joyous spirit, optimism and a contagious smile to all lives that she touched.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the City of Murfreesboro School System, the administration, her educators, medical professionals and therapists that helped in giving Aria the best quality of life with her earthly body.

The family asks if anyone has pictures of Aria or any memories that you would like to share, please email to aria.hardison@gmail.com.

The family is having a gathering to celebrate Aria’s life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 PM in The Chapel at New Vision Baptist Church. For those that wish to attend, the family asks that if possible, you honor Aria with wearing bright colors. Pink, purple and teal were her favorites.

