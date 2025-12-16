OBITUARY: Ardath Baxter Reese

Ardath Baxter Reese, age 95 of Murfreesboro died Saturday December 13, 2025. She was a native of the Raven Branch Community in Cocke County, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, U. Paul Reese; children, Darrell Baxter Reese Ulyss Duane Reese, and Vanda Paulette Reese; grandchildren, John Reese Ryan Reese; parents, Osbourne Baxter, Rachel Hall Baxter.

Mrs. Reese was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. She was a faithful Christian woman and had been an influence to so many. Mrs. Reese was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Reese and wife Joy, Norman Reese; Grandchildren Matt Reese and wife Tracy, Roman D. Reese and wife Jessica, Rachel Smith and husband Michael, Robyn Morrissey and husband Micah, Daniel Reese and wife Elizabeth, Kelly Fanion and husband Michael; Great-grandchildren, Oskar, Matthew, Story Ardath, Romy Scout, Austin, Emmett, Margot, Reese, Nora, Emma, Chloe, Holly; daughter-in-law, Lyvonn Reese; granddaughter in law, Megan Reese; caregiver, Renee Russell

Graveside service will be Friday December 19th 1:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. 2642 US-25W #70, Dandridge, TN 37725. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfichapel.com